The threats of Christian Nationalism are becoming louder and louder with the Trump administration going all-in. Frank Figliuzzi welcomes former evangelical Tim Whitaker, of Tim Whitaker Speaks. He gets into the weeds of their messaging and how they continually stoke culture wars.
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Walking Away From Christian Fundamentalism | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Tim Whitaker
Exposing the paradoxes and conflicts of evangelical movements sending us down the Christian Nationalist road.
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Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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