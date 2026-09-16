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Walking Away From Christian Fundamentalism | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Tim Whitaker

Exposing the paradoxes and conflicts of evangelical movements sending us down the Christian Nationalist road.
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Tim Whitaker and Frank Figliuzzi
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The threats of Christian Nationalism are becoming louder and louder with the Trump administration going all-in. Frank Figliuzzi welcomes former evangelical Tim Whitaker, of Tim Whitaker Speaks. He gets into the weeds of their messaging and how they continually stoke culture wars.

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