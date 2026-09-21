CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas on Civilizational Change In Real Time | History of the Present

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran have driven energy costs around the world. Coupled with warnings about the rapid rate that AI is growing and its risks to humanity, people are rightfully concerned about the future.
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Scott MacFarlane: Mainstream Media Failed Us on Jan. 6 | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss
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Alex Plitsas, CNN National Security Analyst, explores the anxiety many are feeling with Brian Daitzman on this edition of History of the Present.