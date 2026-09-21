Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas on Civilizational Change In Real Time | History of the Present

Continuous wars on energy but the real battlefield could very well be with AI.
Lincoln Square's avatar
The Intellectualist's avatar
Alex Plitsas's avatar
Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and Alex Plitsas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran have driven energy costs around the world. Coupled with warnings about the rapid rate that AI is growing and its risks to humanity, people are rightfully concerned about the future.

ICYMI on Lincoln Square:

Scott MacFarlane: Mainstream Media Failed Us on Jan. 6 | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Scott MacFarlane: Mainstream Media Failed Us on Jan. 6 | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Steven Beschloss and Scott MacFarlane
·
Sep 17
Watch now
‘It's Billionaires Vs. Democracy with ‘The Nerd Reich’ Author Gil Duran | That Trippi Show

‘It's Billionaires Vs. Democracy with ‘The Nerd Reich’ Author Gil Duran | That Trippi Show

Joe Trippi and Gil Duran
·
Sep 19
Watch now

Alex Plitsas, CNN National Security Analyst, explores the anxiety many are feeling with Brian Daitzman on this edition of History of the Present.

Share

Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture