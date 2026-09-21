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Lincoln Square

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Economist Justin Wolfers on Trump, Gas Prices, & America in 2060 | The Weekly Assignment

If White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett is smiling about the economy, you know he’s lying.
Justin Wolfers's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Justin Wolfers, Sam Osterhout, and Susan J. Demas

Fall is in the air, which means winter is almost around the corner. However, as the days get cooler, Americans are feeling the price crunch and wondering how they’ll be able to afford their heating bills and holiday costs on top of rising prices for beef, gas, and more.

Justin Wolfers, University of Michigan economic professor and writer of Platypus Economics, returns to Lincoln Square. On The Weekly Assignment with Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout, Justin breaks down those price crunches and where the economy is at.

Stay tuned for an in-depth conversation about where we’re at as a country and where we’re headed.

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And here’s our Weekly Assignment …

Contact your member of Congress

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

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Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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