Few of us have ever met Donald Trump … and are happy we haven’t. But as Trump’s former lawyer, Ty Cobb has insights into the president that most of us don’t. He shares them with Frank Figliuzzi in a must-watch show.
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Former Trump Lawyer Ty Cobb Exposes Trump | The Frank Figliuzzi Show
Who better to tell us what’s going on with Trump than the man who used to represent him?
Shows
Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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