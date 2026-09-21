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Former Trump Lawyer Ty Cobb Exposes Trump | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Who better to tell us what’s going on with Trump than the man who used to represent him?
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi

Few of us have ever met Donald Trump … and are happy we haven’t. But as Trump’s former lawyer, Ty Cobb has insights into the president that most of us don’t. He shares them with Frank Figliuzzi in a must-watch show.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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