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Former Obama Comms Director Jennifer Palmieri: Is There A Democratic Southern Strategy? | The Strategy Session

If you want to really win the House and Senate, you need to pick up the South.
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Rick Wilson's avatar
Jennifer Palmieri's avatar
Long Play Series, Rick Wilson, and Jennifer Palmieri
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As we’re approaching November 3rd, polling is looking really good for Democrats in both the House and Senate. And while there are glimmers of hope across the country, the real surprise is the turning tides in the South.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is cooking and Republicans are pulling funding from Georgia and North Carolina Senate races. Even Texas could swing toward the Democrats. Jennifer Palmieri, former Obama Communications Director and host of Long Play over on Crooked Media, joined Rick Wilson on Strategy Session to explain that yes, the South is in play.

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