Former Obama Comms Director Jennifer Palmieri: Is There A Democratic Southern Strategy? | The Strategy Session

As we’re approaching November 3rd, polling is looking really good for Democrats in both the House and Senate. And while there are glimmers of hope across the country, the real surprise is the turning tides in the South.

Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is cooking and Republicans are pulling funding from Georgia and North Carolina Senate races. Even Texas could swing toward the Democrats. Jennifer Palmieri, former Obama Communications Director and host of Long Play over on Crooked Media, joined Rick Wilson on Strategy Session to explain that yes, the South is in play.