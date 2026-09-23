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Trump Misses the Cameras | Comedian Pete Dominick Joins First Draft with Susan Demas

And he followed Zohran Mamdani around like a puppy dog.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Pete Dominick's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Pete Dominick

After Trump banned MSNOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, a funny thing happened. Outlets from Fox News to the New York Times rose up in solidarity and refused to cover his ribbon-cutting Monday.

Comedian and political commentator Pete Dominick, a SiriusXM and Daily Show veteran who now hosts Stand Up with Pete Dominick, joined Susan Demas to talk about J.D. Vance’s heel turn, Republicans in serious trouble in the midterms, and why getting involved locally is one of the best things citizens can do to save our democracy.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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