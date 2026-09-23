Trump Misses the Cameras | Comedian Pete Dominick Joins First Draft with Susan Demas

After Trump banned MSNOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, a funny thing happened. Outlets from Fox News to the New York Times rose up in solidarity and refused to cover his ribbon-cutting Monday.

Comedian and political commentator Pete Dominick, a SiriusXM and Daily Show veteran who now hosts Stand Up with Pete Dominick, joined Susan Demas to talk about J.D. Vance’s heel turn, Republicans in serious trouble in the midterms, and why getting involved locally is one of the best things citizens can do to save our democracy.

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