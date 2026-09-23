Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square
Shows
Rep. Adam Smith on Trump’s Foreign Policy Hubris | The Frank Figliuzzi Show
0:00
-44:26

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

Rep. Adam Smith on Trump’s Foreign Policy Hubris | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Armed Services Ranking Member Adam Smith talks the many, many mistakes in Iran — and what they’ve cost us.
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi
∙ Paid

This week, the United Nations General Assembly met for its annual conference, addressing a number of conflicts across the globe. And the Iran War — which we were told would be a four or five week “excursion” — now entering its eighth month, legislators are putting more and more pressure on the Trump Administration to get us out.

Congressman Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Ranking Member on the House Armed Services Committee, gives a blunt assessment of Donald Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s leadership on today’s edition of The Frank Figliuzzi Show.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture