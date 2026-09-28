Are the AI Alarms Too Little, Too Late?| History of the Present with Sree Sreenivasan

Over the past few weeks, the heads of several Artificial Intelligence companies have been warning leaders from around the world that the potential horrors that used to exist in a science fiction film are starting to become a possible dangerous reality.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has been dismissing these warnings as a hoax. Are leaders from other countries ready to step in?

Sree Sreenivasan, CEO & co-founder of Digimentors, returns to History of the Present and gives Brian Daitzman an honest assessment on where things stand on AI.

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