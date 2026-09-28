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Are the AI Alarms Too Little, Too Late?| History of the Present with Sree Sreenivasan

AI Chief's made a plea to the UN General Assembly to reign them in. Are they listening?
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Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and Sree Sreenivasan

Over the past few weeks, the heads of several Artificial Intelligence companies have been warning leaders from around the world that the potential horrors that used to exist in a science fiction film are starting to become a possible dangerous reality.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has been dismissing these warnings as a hoax. Are leaders from other countries ready to step in?

Sree Sreenivasan, CEO & co-founder of Digimentors, returns to History of the Present and gives Brian Daitzman an honest assessment on where things stand on AI.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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