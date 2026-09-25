Trump's Desperate & Lashing Out | It's the End! ... of the Week with SiriusXM's Joe Sudbay

Can we have one week where Donald Trump doesn’t have a tantrum? This week, after nonstop complaining about the supposed negative coverage he’s receiving in the press (mind you, diesel’s over six bucks), Trump banned several outlets from the grounds.

Joe Sudbay, host of State of the States on SiriusXM Progress, joined Max Burns to highlight the ways the press finally fought back to regain that access.

Oh, and did someone say Susan Collins scandal? Don’t get Joe started!

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