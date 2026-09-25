Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Trump's Desperate & Lashing Out | It's the End! ... of the Week with SiriusXM's Joe Sudbay

Plus, scandals before October are ruining the surprise.
Lincoln Square's avatar
Max Burns's avatar
Joe Sudbay's avatar
Lincoln Square, Max Burns, and Joe Sudbay

Can we have one week where Donald Trump doesn’t have a tantrum? This week, after nonstop complaining about the supposed negative coverage he’s receiving in the press (mind you, diesel’s over six bucks), Trump banned several outlets from the grounds.

Joe Sudbay, host of State of the States on SiriusXM Progress, joined Max Burns to highlight the ways the press finally fought back to regain that access.

Oh, and did someone say Susan Collins scandal? Don’t get Joe started!

Share

Hey, It’s the End! ... of the Week right here on Lincoln Square.

Articles

What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture