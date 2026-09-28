Julia Curlee, Former CIA Analyst & Pence National Security Aide: Can Trump's Intelligence Officials Reign Him In? | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Last week, Donald Trump gave his saber-rattling speech in front of the United Nations and hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a State Dinner. Yet, even in front of global security experts and diplomats, Trump still appeared to be phoning it in. Is he listening to expert advisers when dealing with leaders like Xi and Putin?

Julia Curlee is a former CIA Analyst who served under several administrations, and advised former Vice President Mike Pence until she was fired for being transgender. She shares her story with Frank Figliuzzi, as well as her brutal assessments of the intelligence apparatus in the Trump Administration.

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