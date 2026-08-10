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Sally's avatar
Sally
1m

Okay, I read Robert Reich this morning and panicked. They sound like a corporate money machine, and their hollering about El-Sayid is so not cool. But yes, deep breath. And someone go knock some sense into Third Way’s leaders, because they are not helping. #voteblue

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Neal Elkind's avatar
Neal Elkind
3m

Well thought out

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