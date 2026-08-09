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CE's avatar
CE
3h

Democrats understand. Independent voters are getting it too. Principled non-MAGA Republicans are waking up to the fact that their fiscal responsibility and social moderation are not shared by MAGA. None of us buy the “war between the Dems”. being promoted by irresponsible journalism. Turnout is going to be massive, and nom-MAGAs of all stripes will begin the process of ridding America of this thing. We are exhausted, we are angry, and we can do this.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3h

Great reporting. This belongs right up there with the muckrakers whose reporting helped bring down the Fat Cats near the end of the Golden Age a hundred years ago.

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