How Dems Can Win in Red States | The Weekly Assignment with Jess Piper

Democrats are beginning to make progress in rural and traditionally Republican areas. That’s something Jess Piper has been working hard on as the head of Blue Missouri. In her red state, ballot initiatives for abortion rights and against taxes have won, proving that progressive ideas can still win out in conservative areas.

Jess returns to The Weekly Assignment to discuss growing Republican voter dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and why Democratic politicians’ greatest strength lies in connecting with their communities’ concerns.

Jess, Susan Demas, and Sam Osterhout also examine how culture war issues and Republicans targeting marginalized groups like trans kids can serve as a smokescreen for economic problems and the expansion of government power.

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And our Weekly Assignment is contacting your members of Congress and telling them to keep the Trump administration’s hands off our public lands.

Contact your member of Congress