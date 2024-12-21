Why subscribe?

Welcome to Lincoln Square.

When you join us on Lincoln Square, you are more than a passive consumer of content — You are a critical member of the Ferocious Opposition.

We’ll provide you with the truth that you need and the tools to help spread the antidote to Trump, MAGA, Musk, and what once was a legitimate major political party in our country, the Republicans.

Subscribers also get full access to the newsletter, video Strategy Sessions, and publication archives. Like the town squares where our Democracy was built, this is a place not only to witness the ideas that will shape our future but where you can engage in those ideas and be a part of what comes next.

Like the town squares where our democracy was born, Lincoln Square is not only a place where you will witness the ideas and actions that will move us forward; you will be a part of it.

Exclusive, Expert Insights: Get unparalleled analysis and commentary from top political strategists, veteran journalists, and military experts. Access exclusive shows like "Strategy Session LIVE" and "Anchor Watch" that you can't find anywhere else.

Combating Misinformation: Support an independent, pro-democracy voice dedicated to cutting through the lies and misinformation from the right-wing media. Lincoln Square works to expose the truth about the Trump administration's tactics and corruption.

A Direct Investment in Action: Your subscription is a tangible way to fight back. A portion of every paid subscription is used to fund paid ads that inform millions of Americans who aren't paying attention, providing them with the facts they need to mobilize and protest.

Defending Our Democracy: Lincoln Square is on a mission to defend our freedoms and hold leaders accountable. By subscribing, you become a member of the "Lincoln Loyal," a community committed to recognizing and resisting authoritarianism.

Empowering Citizens: The content provides not just information, but the tools and context needed for citizens to understand the stakes of today's political battles and take action.

Timely and Relevant: The platform offers immediate, expert analysis on breaking news, ensuring you are always up to date on critical events and their real-world consequences.

Who We Are.

Lincoln Square is a collaborative effort with The Lincoln Project, America’s leading pro-democracy organization. It’s an ambitious effort to rethink how the media fights against autocracy, disinformation, and the flood of attacks on truth and our democracy. We don’t pull punches. We don’t cower in fear and hope Trump, Musk, and their minions don’t notice us and be spared their wrath.

We aren’t legacy media. We don’t have billionaire backers or corporate overlords directing what we can and cannot say.

Our mission is to expose, inspire, inform, lead, and connect — and give you the tools not just to fight back, but fight forward for the America we all deserve - not just the broligarchs and kleptocrats. We fight for the rights of all of us because it takes all of us for America to achieve her extraordinary potential. And we’re getting louder than ever with podcasts, live streaming, digital and social media, commentary, articles, town halls, public and virtual community gatherings, and strategy calls with people like Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, and Joe Trippi, who have led the biggest campaigns — and won.

Every hour of every day, dozens of radical, right-wing media outlets pump poison into the democratic bloodstream. They thrive on conspiracy, incite hatred, promote violence, spread lies, and tear down America — and Elon Musk now supercharges them.

To save the America we love, it is not enough to beat their hateful candidates - though that is essential. We must become a loud, constant, sustaining pro-democracy voice of the ferocious opposition.

This is what we all know: there are more of us than of them. We are right, and they are wrong. We can do this. We must do this. Together.

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Legalese — you knew it was coming.

Unless otherwise noted, all original content, podcasts, videos, images, and material on this website are the intellectual property of Lincoln Square and are protected by applicable copyright laws. Unauthorized use, reproduction, or distribution of any materials on this site without prior written permission is strictly prohibited.

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.