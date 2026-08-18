Trump Throws in with North Korea | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath of It’s The Democracy, Stupid broke down Donald Trump’s latest foreign policy chaos — from cozying up to North Korea and abandoning South Korea, to threatening to bomb our ally, Oman, to dragging America deeper into the war with Iran. Trump is recklessly reshuffling America’s alliances while Congress sits on the sidelines, refusing to do its job.

And back home, the damage is just as ugly. ICE is becoming a profit machine for private companies cashing in on detention, deportation, and new technology like shock gloves, while American sailors on the USS Lincoln endure long deployments and Trump just doesn't care. He said the deployments aren’t long enough. That’s what he thinks of our men and women in uniform.

Share

Accountability for this embarrassing chapter in our country can’t just stop with Trump and his administration. Susan argues that the companies profiting from his cruelty need to answer for it, too.

Check out more from Susan and Edwin right here on Lincoln Square.

Give to Lincoln Square