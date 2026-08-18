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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3h

You could make the case that Trump is actually 'allergic to' natural beauty, as well as infuriated by anyone or anything he cannot exploit for cash, praise, or other narcissistic goods. When you combine that with his well-documented sadism, this is what you get. I keep thinking of both Secretary of Sate Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff General Mattis (sp?). Each man, one from industry and one from the military described Trump as the worst human being he had met. As well as, in TIllerson's case, calling him an 'effing moron.' Hmm, let's see. What do you get when your cross moral turpitude with ignorance and apparently unrestrained power? A threat to humanity.

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Robyn's avatar
Robyn
3h

Honestly, I am just so sick and tired of this 💩. It really makes me want to cry when I see the damage and destruction that the narcissistic felon and his henchmen are unleashing every day upon the entire United States and the rest of us around the world.

I can only imagine how awful it is to live under his rule and I am just hoping with everything I have that this administration is slaughtered in the midterms.

Stay strong. You are not alone in wanting this over. Concerned Aussie 🇦🇺

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