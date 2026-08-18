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EXCLUSIVE: Why Maj. Jason Williams Risked Everything to Call for Trump's Impeachment

His sacrifice on the Capitol steps was intentional, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
Bobby Jones's avatar
Bobby Jones

Major Jason Watson stood on the steps of the Capitol earlier this year with a sign: Impeach, Convict, Remove. He was alone. If it had been anyone else up there, it might not have been a story at all. But Maj. Watson was dressed in his Air Force uniform, which was a violation of the code of conduct.

He knew that his protest might mean he would never again wear that uniform, but after everything he’d seen since January 20, 2025, he’d had enough.

He joined Bobby Jones for a long conversation on the danger and the controversy behind his protest — not all service members stand behind his actions — and what real patriotism looks like with fascism creeping into the White House.

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