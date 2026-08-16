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ICE Flights Are a Torture Device | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Gillian Brockell

The Trump administration uses deportations as a terror tactic.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath

This week on It’s the Democracy, Stupid, Edwin Eisendrath sits down with independent journalist Gillian Brockell, who’s reported for the Washington Post, to expose the hidden machinery behind Trump’s deportation crackdown. ICE is shuffling people between between detention centers, separating them from lawyers and families, and sending them on brutal flights to countries they’ve never called home.

Taxpayer money is being wasted on Trump’s cruel anti-immigration agenda. Brockell is one of the many fighting back against this injustice by following the money and documenting what the government would rather keep hidden.

This episode puts ICE detention flights back on our radar and underscores the need for justice and accountability.

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Inside ICE's Toxic Culture

Don Moynihan
·
November 15, 2025
Inside ICE's Toxic Culture

America is living through an extraordinary experiment. We are watching the reality of what aggressive internal immigration enforcement looks like in American cities.

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