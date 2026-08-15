The Economy Is Bad. For Black Americans, It's Worse. | It's The End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Joel Payne

It’s time for the weekly look back on It’s The End! … of the Week. Max Burns and Democratic strategist Joel Payne break down the biggest stories — from Democrats fighting with themselves to an economy that’s getting harder and harder to ignore.

They dig into the Democratic establishment’s war on outsider candidates, the affordability crisis, and the political pain hitting the working class. Then (because of course it is) ICE is back in the headlines after dash cam footage contradicted the administration's story about a heated Virginia traffic stop.

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How do you make sense of a week like this? You watch It’s the End! … of the Week, right here on Lincoln Square.

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