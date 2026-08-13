Midwest Madness: How Dems Can Win | Two Joes with Michigan Congressional Candidate Sean McCann

Progressives won in Michigan, but lost in Wisconsin. Did it come down to the razor-thin margins between the party's moderate and left wings? Or was it simply a matter of which candidates ran a better race?

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and political author Joe Klein get into it. And this week they're joined by state Sen. Sean McCann, the newly-minted Democratic nominee for Michigan's 4th Congressional District where he’s looking to oust longtime GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga. He just happens to know a thing or two about what it takes to win a primary in the contentious Midwest.

And they also discuss Trump’s polling.

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