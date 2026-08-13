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Midwest Madness: How Dems Can Win | Two Joes with Michigan Congressional Candidate Sean McCann

Is there a war between progressives and moderates in the Democratic Party? Or is it really overblown?
Joe Trippi's avatar
Joe Klein's avatar
Joe Trippi and Joe Klein

Progressives won in Michigan, but lost in Wisconsin. Did it come down to the razor-thin margins between the party's moderate and left wings? Or was it simply a matter of which candidates ran a better race?

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and political author Joe Klein get into it. And this week they're joined by state Sen. Sean McCann, the newly-minted Democratic nominee for Michigan's 4th Congressional District where he’s looking to oust longtime GOP Rep. Bill Huizenga. He just happens to know a thing or two about what it takes to win a primary in the contentious Midwest.

And they also discuss Trump’s polling.

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We're in for a Surprise in Michigan This November

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