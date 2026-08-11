Struggling with America's Original Sin, 250 Years Later | Best-selling Author Eddie Glaude Jr. Joins the Frank Figliuzzi Show

Today, Frank had an eye opening conversation about America’s 250th anniversary with Eddie Glaude Jr., a Princeton professor and best-selling author. His most recent release, America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation's Anniversaries examines the history of race in America, and how celebration and sentimentality can be used to disguise the truth about our ugly past.

America is due for a serious reckoning when it comes to the racial contradictions that defined our nations founding. Those contradictions continue in the present, as seen with the rise of Trump and the MAGA movement.

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Our nation is more divided than ever, all the while Trump is destroying the very democratic institutions designed to uphold the will of the people. Greed, hatred, and institutional decay have been a stain on this era of our nation, and the history of how we’ve come together to confront adversity continue to shape the future of what this country will be.

Watch the show and let us know what you think in the comments.

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