Will the Primaries Ever End? | Two Joes Show

Another primary day, another existential fight for the Democratic base. Yesterday it was voters’ turn in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Washington, and Virginia.

Celebrated political author Joe Klein is concerned that the latest DSA victories could spell disaster for Democrats' chances of retaking Congress in November. But Democratic strategist Joe Trippi has his eye on Democratic turnout, and he likes what he sees — especially if Trump still can't make any progress on ending the Iran war and getting prices down.

Share

Who’s right? Let us know in the comments!