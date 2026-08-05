How Data Centers Are Resetting the Election | Alabama Gov. Nominee Doug Jones Joins The Strategy Session

Joe Trippi takes the reigns of this edition of Strategy Session and brings along with him former Alabama Senator and Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Doug Jones. And with less than three months until election day, Jones offers insights from the campaign trail as we inch loser to November.

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One issue at the forefront of voters’ minds across the country, especially in Alabama, is the rise of data centers. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, Jones’ opponent, seems to think the concerns Alabamans have about data centers’ harm to their communities is nothing but “bull crap” stirred up by China. Talk about tone deaf.

“They don't give a damn about the quality of life or anything else that people's concerns. They just want to try to make sure that financially people are not going to get hurt. But these big tech bros are going to make a bazillion dollars off of Alabama and everybody else if we're not careful,” Jones said.