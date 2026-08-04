Is Fox News Finally Turning on Trump? | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Decoding FOX News' Juliet Jeske

Fox News doesn’t shape opinions; it shapes reality by deciding what the audience does and doesn’t see. In a conversation with media analyst Juliet Jeske, better known to many of you from Decoding Fox News, Frank unpacked how the network’s most powerful form of propaganda isn’t always misinformation - it’s omission.

War coverage, humanitarian crisis, or any other story that isn’t politically convent for Trump is dealt with by pretending that it simply doesn’t exist. The consequence of this “reporting” is viewers walking away with an entirely different version of reality and today that has proven to be dangerous.

Drawing from her years of experience dissecting Fox’s programming, Jeske discusses how the network shifts its messaging depending on the host, quietly buries stories that create political headaches, and leans on fear to keep the audience hostage. With this style of reporting Fox News has more in common in with fascist state news outlets than it does with an independent American news organization.

Share

Frank and Juliet breaks down their tricks and how Americans can unplug from the lies and unite against the powers trying to erode the truth, and by proxy, American democracy.

Watch the latest edition of The Frank Figliuzzi Show and let us know what you think in the comments.

Join our campaign