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Trump's Reflecting Pool Case Goes Down the Drain | The Weekly Assignment with Joe Sudbay

The administration's vandalism allegations were unfounded. This is our shocked face.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Jeff Timmer's avatar
Joe Sudbay's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Jeff Timmer, and Joe Sudbay

It’s a moment of disarray for the MAGA bunch! After Trump claimed for weeks that “vandal’s” tore up the lining of the reflecting pool, former FOX News host and current U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro on Friday dropped charges against a former Olympic swimmer. In a moment of humiliation for the administration, they finally had to admit that they couldn’t back their case up.

In the wake of that news, Donald Trump did what he does best in these situations: double down.

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Susan J. Demas is joined by political strategist and Lincoln Project senior advisor Jeff Timmer and Joe Sudbay, host of State of the States on SiriusXM Progress, to talk about this and much more. You’ll want to hear what they have to say about key U.S. Senate races in Michigan and Maine, and other elections to keep your eye on.

And don’t forget this week’s Weekly Assignment! Make your voice heard to your Senator.

Tell your Senator to vote NO

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