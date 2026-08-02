Lincoln Square

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The Economy Stinks & Todd Blanche in Limbo | It's the End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Tara Palmeri

At least we'll be stuck in a neverending quagmire in Iran forever!
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Lincoln Square, Tara Palmeri, and Max Burns

Donald Trump’s polling continues to tailspin. Who can say they’re surprised, given a slowing economy amid growing inflation. And even Trump is getting “exacerbated” by the Iran war, which is spinning out of control.

Max Burns is joined by Tara Palmeri, author of The Red Letter on Substack. On It’s the End! … of the Week, they break down the week’s biggest political stories, including Republicans still supporting Congressman Max Miller through domestic violences allegations, as well as Todd Blanche’s troubles getting confirmed as Attorney General.

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