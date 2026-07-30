POTUS' Dangerous Emergency Powers | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with the Brennan Center's Elizabeth Goitein

Trump wants Americans focused on what he might do to interfere in the midterms, but Frank wanted to find out what he can do. Joined by Brennan Center Senior Director Elizabeth Goitein, Frank cuts through the panic surrounding presidential emergency powers and election interference with a simple but critical point: a national emergency is not a blank check.

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Despite all of Trump’s rhetoric, there is no actual constitutional or statutory authority that allows presidents to seize control of federal elections. This doesn’t mean he won’t test the limits, but the law, courts, and states will still stand in his way.

This doesn’t mean there’s nothing to worry about. Broad national emergency authorities and rarely used legal mechanisms can still be used to threaten civil liberties. But fear is exactly what the Trump administration feeds on. The real takeaway here is that democracy isn’t defenseless. Safeguards exist, and the public’s understanding of them can be the strongest tool we have against intimidation.