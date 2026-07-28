The Pentagon's Playing Games on Troop Casualties | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

Trump’s failures can be felt by virtually every American. Rising prices at the grocery store and gas pump, food safety failures, and military families that won’t see their loved ones again because of Trump’s, ego-fueled, illegal war. The Trump administration’s willingness to underreport and downplay the deaths of Americans reflects a president who, in the words of Edwin Eisendrath, “doesn’t see the humanity of anyone.”

In this episode, Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath also discuss the dangers of the SAVE America Act that makes voting harder under the guise of making it more secure. It’s part of Trump’s efforts to break our elections. Despite the constant media narrative that Democrats are in disarray, it’s important to remember: elections are decided by voters — not politicians or corporations. It’s important to get out there, protect the vote, show up in overwhelming numbers, and make your voice heard. Holding Trump accountable at the ballot box has to be our No. 1 goal.

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