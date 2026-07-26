Our Elections Are Under Attack | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Mississippi Free Press' Donna Ladd

As we inch closer to the midterms this November, voting rights experts across the country are bracing for all sorts of schemes to suppress voter turnout, with potential interference from the federal government all the way down to county clerks.

And in the wake of the Callais decision handed down from SCOTUS this past spring gutting the Voting Rights Act, folks in Mississippi have every right to be concerned.

Donna Ladd, CEO and Executive Editor with the Mississippi Free Press, joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to discuss the issue of voter access and how some Republicans have moved polling locations to prevent more people from voting.

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