Angry at the Political Status Quo? Here's How to Change It. | The Revolution with Disrupt's Carlos Calzadilla-Palacio

Some politicians are still fighting yesterday’s battles, while the next generation is trying to build something entirely new. On The Revolution, Michael Fanone and Maya May welcome Gen Z organizer Carlos Calzadilla-Palacio, founder of Disrupt, for a conversation about why defeating Trumpism requires taking on the economic system that created it in the first place.

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Young Americans aren’t driven by ideology as much as frustration. From unaffordable housing and healthcare to shrinking job prospects and growing isolation, today’s political divide is being fueled by an economic system that leaves working people behind while rewarding corporate power.

The answer isn’t another political party; it’s building a movement that connects people through shared values and ending corporate control.