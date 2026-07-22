What Bibi Netanyahu Is Really Like | The Strategy Session

This week, Speaker Mike Johnson said we need to "wrap up" the war in Iran. He is both right and wildly misguided. If only Trump would "wrap up" this disastrous war of choice. In fact, we're losing. We're running out of weapons to fight. And now our soldiers are dying. And yet Pete Hegseth's response is to offer testosterone hormone replacement therapy to male soldiers of a certain age.

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In this administration, the solutions to nonexistent problems also happen to be the cause of crisis-level problems.

None of this makes sense.

Joe and Stuart talk through the war in Iran, the war in Ukraine, and share their personal experiences with Bibi Netanyahu.