Trump's Legacy Obsession & the GOP's Future | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & The Guardian's David Smith

Edwin Eisendrath sits down with The Guardian’s Washington Bureau Chief, David Smith, on this edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid to examine what covering Donald Trump’s America reveals about the health of American democracy, drawing on decades of reporting on authoritarian regimes around the world.

While America isn’t there yet, many of the warning signs feel strikingly familiar, especially when it comes to attacks on democratic institutions and the normalization of political intimidation.

Their conversation explores the resilience of democracy, the responsibility of citizens when institutions falter, and why independent journalism remains one of the strongest safeguards against authoritarianism. Together, Eisendrath and Smith unpack the week’s headlines and how we can make a difference during a time when democratic norms are increasingly being put to the test.

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Oh, and they also talked about the World Cup. Tune in!