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Trump's Legacy Obsession & the GOP's Future | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & The Guardian's David Smith

The threat to the U.S. soft power on the global stage grows each day Donald Trump's in office.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath
Jul 19, 2026

Edwin Eisendrath sits down with The Guardian’s Washington Bureau Chief, David Smith, on this edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid to examine what covering Donald Trump’s America reveals about the health of American democracy, drawing on decades of reporting on authoritarian regimes around the world.

While America isn’t there yet, many of the warning signs feel strikingly familiar, especially when it comes to attacks on democratic institutions and the normalization of political intimidation.

Their conversation explores the resilience of democracy, the responsibility of citizens when institutions falter, and why independent journalism remains one of the strongest safeguards against authoritarianism. Together, Eisendrath and Smith unpack the week’s headlines and how we can make a difference during a time when democratic norms are increasingly being put to the test.

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Oh, and they also talked about the World Cup. Tune in!

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Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Jul 5
Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

A note from the editors: We initially sent this article to a select group of our dedicated subscribers and donors. The response was immediate and profound—so much so that we decided it needs to be read by the entire Lincoln Square community. We’ve lifted the paywall for this piece because of its urgency. If you believe in our work, please consider joini…

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