Trump & the Pits of Polling Hell | Behind the Numbers with Rick Wilson & Andrew Wilson

Trump’s numbers are dragging Republicans into the pits of polling hell, especially the non-incumbent MAGA candidates. But Trump’s unpopularity is hitting everyone in some capacity, even moderates in purple districts. The midterms are looking more and more like a wipeout for Republicans.

That might explain Trump’s weird, relatively incoherent rambling address Thursday night, setting up the pretense for election meddling this year. But let’s be clear: it’s going to take some massive meddling to overcome his polling.

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His approval stands around 37%, according to the latest Economist / YouGov polling. It’s where he’s lingered for a while — the MAGA floor. But it’s the other numbers that are driving voters away.

Take the economy.

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We hate the economy. We hate tariffs. We blame Trump. But wait! There’s more!

Hindsight is 20/20, but the war in Iran was a dud from the beginning. Americans hate it, think it was a terrible idea, and simply want it to end. But Trump has backed us into a corner. Many Americans believe that this war will continue on and on and on.