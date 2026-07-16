How Steve Bannon Is Helping Trump Ratf*ck the Midterms | Media Matters' Angelo Carusone Joins First Draft

On Thursday night, Donald Trump is scheduled to address the country in a primetime address that, according to some reports, will address his repeated claims of election interference in his 2020 loss to Joe Biden for President. And like many schemes in the past, Trump seems to be listening to the voices in the MAGA media space when executing these plans.

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters For America, and Susan J. Demas discuss how Donald Trump and his allies have been using their echo chamber to shape public opinion leading to support for executive actions related to voting and his suppression efforts.

They also discuss how journalists, public institutions, and citizens can respond to election misinformation and lies on this edition of First Draft.

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