Why DOJ Veterans Are Fighting Todd Blanche's AG Nomination | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Justice Connection's Stacey Young

The future of justice in America lies in the confirmation hearing of Todd Blanche, a man deeply rooted in Trump’s inner circle. But for many current and former Justice Department officials, the stakes go far beyond a single nomination. Blanche’s confirmation represents a turning point in whether or not the DOJ remains an independent institution or becomes an arm of the White House.

Former DOJ attorney Stacey Young joins Frank, as they’re part of the more than 1,200 former Justice Department employees who took the extraordinary step of publicly opposing Blanche’s nomination. Together, they examine the unprecedented exodus of career prosecutors, FBI agents, and senior officials. Also, the growing culture of intimidation inside the Justice Department and the consequences of replacing decades of institutional experience with political loyalty.

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They also discuss Justice Connection, the organization Young founded after leaving the DOJ to support employees facing retaliatory investigations and ethical dilemmas. As thousands of career public servants leave the department and confirmation hearings shape its future leadership, Frank and Stacey Young highlight the ongoing battle for justice happening inside the DOJ.

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