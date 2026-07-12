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Reporting on Trump's 250th Debacle in Real Time | It's the Democracy, Stupid with Firewalled Media's Laura Jedeed & Edwin Eisendrath

The Christian Nationalist version of history was on full display at Trump's 250th Anniversary in D.C.
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Edwin Eisendrath and Laura Jedeed
Jul 12, 2026

Throughout the week, we’ve dealt with the aftermath of Trump’s 250th Anniversary Celebration chaos, from the calls for evacuation as a severe storms rolled in prior to the festivities to the smoke show that was supposed to be a massive fireworks display. But what was it really like on the ground?

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Freelance journalist and Firewalled Media writer Laura Jedeed joins Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to share her firsthand reporting of the event’s calamity, political messaging, and frustrated crowds, while drawing on her experience as a veteran to examine the use of military symbolism to advance Trump’s political agenda.

Edwin and Laura also explore growing divisions within the Republican Party and what they could mean for its future.

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Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Jul 5
Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

A note from the editors: We initially sent this article to a select group of our dedicated subscribers and donors. The response was immediate and profound—so much so that we decided it needs to be read by the entire Lincoln Square community. We’ve lifted the paywall for this piece because of its urgency. If you believe in our work, please consider joini…

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