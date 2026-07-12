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Has Anyone Seen Mitch McConnell? | It's the End! ... of the Week | Brian Karem & Max Burns

Madness in Maine and the case of missing Mitch.
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Brian J Karem, Max Burns, and Lincoln Square
Jul 12, 2026

It’s the end of the week and what a week it’s been, as Democrats scramble to figure out how to replace disgraced Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner while trying to put an end to Susan Collins’ career in the Senate once and for all.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s flashy Qatari jet becomes a costly embarrassment after security concerns force him back onto the old Air Force One. It’s par for the course with all his other vanity project failures.

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Democratic strategist Max Burns is joined by veteran White House correspondent Brian Karem, who writes The Reporters Notebook on Substack, to break down those stories and answer this week’s burning questions like … Where is Senator Mitch McConnell, anyway?!

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