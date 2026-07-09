Alexander Vindman & the Fight Worth Having | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

Steven Beschloss sits down with Alexander Vindman, the retired Army lieutenant colonel who blew the whistle on Donald Trump's Ukraine call which led to his first impeachment. Vindman is now running for the U.S. Senate in Florida.

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On Six Questions, they talk about why he's stepping back into the arena, what duty cost him the first time, his journey from refugee to the White House, and the responsibilities of citizenship in America's 250th year.

Plus, a lightning round on what makes Vindman angriest — and what still gives him hope.