Democrats’ Pain in Maine | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

Today, Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath of It’s The Democracy, Stupid, discussed how Trump’s taxpayer-funded Fourth of July spectacle fell flat, while millions of Americans celebrated what actually matters: freedom, democracy, and the values that have defined our country for 250 years.

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“America celebrated the Fourth of July by turning its back on Donald Trump,” Eisendrath said. “What they were celebrating was this unbelievable commitment for 250 years that we have toward making ourselves and the world more free.”

Articles America Celebrates its Birthday, while Trump Celebrates Himself Edwin Eisendrath · 10:01 AM This week, our democracy turned 250 years old and celebrated with its back turned to its president. He couldn’t make himself relevant to our anniversary, even with his fireworks display or his Great American State Fair, because he has done nothing, at home or abroad, to further the cause of freedom. Read full story

The pair also unpacked the growing controversy surrounding Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner, arguing that Democrats cannot defeat Trump by compromising their own values. Winning elections matters but maintaining integrity matters even more.

Check out more from Susan and Edwin right here on Lincoln Square.

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