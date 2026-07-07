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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2h

Thank you. We have to work and vote now, do a better job of educating our children about our country and our values, and understand that the enemies of democracy will always be with us. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
1h

The determined efforts of Trump, the American oligarchs, and the Republicans in the executive and judicial branches to destroy our government are precisely the reason our 250th anniversary of nationhood didn’t feel like a celebration, but more like a memorial service for the rule of law and Constitutional government. It’s also a cause for mourning to see hate ginned up against our fellow humans, and to see the open desire to recreate Jim Crow, economic precarity for the majority, and the blatant efforts to destroy voters’ rights. Trump claims fraud, but we have a very minuscule fraud issue and a very major issue with suppression of citizens and voters being denied their rights to meaningful participation and representation in self-government.

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