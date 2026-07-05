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Dear Fellow American,

This past Saturday marked a milestone centuries in the making: the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. For years, we envisioned this historic milestone as a moment of profound national unity—a day of grand celebrations and skies ablaze with fireworks. Instead, the festivities rang hollow. It was difficult to rejoice when a deep, collective unease hung in the air, and it felt entirely contradictory to celebrate the birth of our republic when its very fabric feels so frayed and vulnerable.

On the morning of our nation’s birthday, a single, arresting image stopped the country in its tracks. In a now-viral Reuters photograph, a young Black woman sits quietly on a crowded subway car. Surrounding her are masked, uniformed white nationalists on their way to Washington, D.C. They were traveling to promote the dismantling of the very rights and freedoms that her ancestors—and millions of others—bled for, fought for, and built. It was a devastatingly perfect snapshot of America under the Trump regime.

Looking at that photo, an urgent question forced its way to the surface: Is this truly the America we want for the next 250 years?

To understand the depth of what we are at risk of losing, we must look to our past. For two and a half centuries, the story of America has been a grueling, inspired struggle to live up to our founding ideals. We were born of a radical premise, but it took generations of friction and sacrifice to bend the nation toward justice. Our progress was forged by the Abolitionists and the bloody crucible of the Civil War that shattered chattel slavery. It was carried by the Suffragettes who fought for decades to secure the 19th Amendment, the Labor movement that built the American middle class, and the Civil Rights leaders who marched into batons and tear gas to secure the Voting Rights Act. This agonizingly slow, deliberate progress is what laid the foundations of freedom for all who live here—and it is those very foundations that are now under siege.

In just the past year, we have watched two centuries of collective progress systematically dismantled. The current administration has launched a coordinated effort to erode our constitutional foundations—the very bedrock of our national identity. The Constitution was designed to be our anchor, a permanent safeguard to protect our democratic institutions and preserve our freedoms. Instead, we are witnessing unprecedented assaults on this sacred document, which is now being treated as nothing more than an obstacle to absolute power.

This overreach is visible across every branch of our society. We see it in the chipping away of the civil service, the deliberate weakening of the federal judiciary, the gutting of environmental and labor protections that shield the vulnerable, and a foreign policy that retreats from our historic democratic alliances. Yet, among all these self-inflicted wounds, the escalating threat to the First Amendment stands as the single greatest peril to our republic.

The First Amendment was intentionally placed at the very front of the Bill of Rights because freedom of speech and a free press are the ultimate safeguards of a democracy. Democracy cannot function without informed citizens, armed with the truth and the facts. Without access to objective realities, Americans cannot accurately decide for themselves whether they are voting for the candidates that best reflect their needs and values. Furthermore, a free press is the only mechanism through which the public can verify what our government is actually doing behind closed doors.

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This administration is actively dismantling this shield. Over the past year, we have seen the weaponization of antitrust laws to threaten critical news organizations, the systematic revocation of press credentials for journalists asking difficult questions, the public demonization of reporters as “enemies of the people,” and direct pressure applied to federal regulatory agencies to challenge the broadcast licenses of networks that air investigative reporting.

This danger is compounded because the mainstream media landscape is shifting rapidly. Consolidation has left major news networks in the hands of corporate conglomerates and billionaires whose corporate interests align with those desiring to silence dissent, dismantle freedom of speech, and dilute other freedoms for their own financial benefit. When the guardians of information weaken the very protections we need to maintain our liberties, independent journalism becomes our final line of defense.

This is why supporting Lincoln Square Media and independent journalism is more critical than ever. It is the only way the public receives uncompromised truth. The First Amendment is the foundational amendment we must protect today to ensure that the next 250 years of our nation remain just as strong as the first.

We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines, and we cannot let hopelessness breed cynicism. To fight back, we must ensure that our fellow citizens are equipped with the facts. That is why we are asking you to deepen your commitment to this fight by making a special anniversary donation today.

HONORING AMERICA’S 250TH: SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Please consider a contribution of $2.50 or $25.00 in honor of America’s 250th birthday—investing directly in a guarantee for 250 more years of democracy, freedom, and liberty.

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This is a heartfelt, deeply personal appeal. If we are to survive this era, we must band together in absolute solidarity. We cannot allow internal divisions within our own coalition, nor the rhetoric of this administration, to fracture us. Whether you identify as progressive, left-wing, or moderate, the math of democracy is unyielding: the only way we win is together.

We win when we refuse to let our neighbors be left in the dark. We win when we stand shoulder-to-shoulder to ensure that every single person in America is informed. Together, let us declare exactly what kind of America we want to pass on to the next generation: a vibrant, multi-cultural, and multi-ethnic democracy—built in the very same resilient spirit upon which this great country was founded.

Thank you for standing with us, for believing in the truth, and for fighting for the next 250 years of American liberty.

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In solidarity,

The Editorial Team

Lincoln Square Media

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