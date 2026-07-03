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jane's avatar
jane
2h

There is a conspiracy in America and it isn’t the deep state. It’s the shallow, stupid, greedy state.

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Angie's avatar
Angie
2h

I think we're meant to be unprepared. Trump is old and dying and wants to destroy everything if he has to go.

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