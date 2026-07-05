Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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How Courts Have Constructed a 'Racial Fantasy World' | It's the Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & Attorney Colette Holt

Trump and the courts are rapidly undoing the progress won during the Civil Rights era.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath
Jul 05, 2026

The racial structures that built this country — that this country was built upon, no less — didn't just suddenly disappear.

And yet, the Supreme Court, the Justice Department, and just about every other federal and state structure controlled by Trump and Co. are working under the false perception that white America has given too much to Black and brown citizens. But it's even worse than that. Those at the top — of government and industry — are trying to convince white Americans that Black and brown people are the cause of all of our problems.

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Colette Holt is an attorney and consultant specializing in affirmative action and civil rights. She's also one of Edwin's oldest friends. She joins to describe the incredible knot we've created, and explore a future where we can untangle it.

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