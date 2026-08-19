The Iran Quagmire | Marine Lt. Col. (Ret.) Amy McGrath Joins Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones sits down with former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath amid the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Iran, painting a grim picture of how Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon lacks a clear strategy.

McGrath, who has run for Senate in her native Kentucky as a Democrat, breaks down three ways this plays out: with Trump’s threats of a disastrous escalation targeting civilian infrastructure, a peace deal that hands Iran everything it wants, or a endless loop of volatile threats that leaves troops stranded in limbo and gas prices soaring — which is where we’re at right now.

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Tune in for an expert look at the Iran quagmire. And check out McGrath’s podcast, Truth in the Barrel, where she and fellow military veterans break down the biggest national security stories of the week.

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