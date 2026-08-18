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Blurring the Line Between Church and Politics | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Chris Line

Here's how we can keep politics and the pulpit separate.
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi

Chris Line, legal counsel with the Freedom From Religion Foundation joined Frank to break down the fight over the Johnson Amendment, which bars tax-exempt churches from endorsing political candidates. With the Trump administration pulling back enforcement, the door could open for churches to become extremely powerful in the political spaces with little to no public accountability.

Articles

Pulpit Politics and the IRS: How a Tennessee Megachurch Is Testing the Law

Frank Figliuzzi
·
Jul 29
Pulpit Politics and the IRS: How a Tennessee Megachurch Is Testing the Law

Frank Figliuzzi hosts The Frank Figliuzzi Show on Lincoln Square. He is an FBI Assistant Director (retired); 25-year veteran Special Agent; and author of the national bestseller, The FBI Way, and Long Haul: Hunting the Highway Serial Killers. Subscribe

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But the threat goes beyond campaign finance. Frank and Line looked at Bible verses showing up in DHS recruitment materials, government agencies promoting Christianity, and a growing effort to frame Christian influence as religious freedom. As the midterms approach, the separation of church and state is being tested from every direction.

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Protecting religious religious freedom means protecting everyone’s right to worship, or not worship, without the government picking a side. Don’t miss this conversation and let us know what you’re seeing in your community.

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