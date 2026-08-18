Blurring the Line Between Church and Politics | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Chris Line

Chris Line, legal counsel with the Freedom From Religion Foundation joined Frank to break down the fight over the Johnson Amendment, which bars tax-exempt churches from endorsing political candidates. With the Trump administration pulling back enforcement, the door could open for churches to become extremely powerful in the political spaces with little to no public accountability.

But the threat goes beyond campaign finance. Frank and Line looked at Bible verses showing up in DHS recruitment materials, government agencies promoting Christianity, and a growing effort to frame Christian influence as religious freedom. As the midterms approach, the separation of church and state is being tested from every direction.

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