It’s Not Left vs. Moderate. It’s About Candidate Quality. | Strategy Session with Rick Wilson & Matthew Dowd

It was another primary election on Tuesday, this time in Alaska, Wyoming, and, of course, Florida. Rick Wilson returns to the Strategy Session with Lincoln Project senior advisor Matthew Dowd to lay out where they see the results heading, especially in the Sunshine State.

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A lot of the focus in the midterms has been on new faces in the Democratic Party, particularly on the DSA and progressive side.

But Rick and Matthew agree that it’s not where candidates fall on the political spectrum — it simply boils down to the quality of their message, like how effectively they’re running on the economy and accountability.