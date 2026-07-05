'America Didn't Vote for This' | That Trippi Show with former Ambassador Ira Shapiro

Former Ambassador Ira Shapiro joins Joe and Alex for a podcast timed perfectly for America's 250th. Ira is the author of The Last Great Senate: Courage and Statesmanship in Times of Crisis, has worked in senior positions in the U.S. Senate and served as a leading U.S. trade negotiator. Check out Ira and the Common Sense Coalition’s Betrayed: America Didn’t Vote for This here.

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Joe and Ira chart the path forward, not just for Democrats, but for America.

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Trump has betrayed not just America but his own voters - how can Democrats turn that into a winning message? And how do we get past "burn it all down" and towards "reform and revitalization"? What can citizens do besides just go vote every two or four years to fix this?