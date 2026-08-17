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White Christian Nationalists' Endgame for Women | Unholy Ground LIVE

They want to police your sex life.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
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In a live edition of Unholy Ground, Sam Osterhout and Andra Watkins break down the ultimate agenda of white Christian nationalism. And guess what? Women's rights and autonomy would be a thing of the past.

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Drawing from her childhood spent steeped in white Christian nationalist culture, Andra argues that recent attacks on reproductive rights and family planning are part of the movement’s long-stated, systematic effort to dismantle women's independence.

She and Sam outline key pillars of this endgame, including restricting education, outlawing divorce, eliminating financial independence, enforcing fertility awareness methods, and supporting child marriage laws to maintain male control from "womb to tomb."

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