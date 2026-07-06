Is Trump Cursed? | The Weekly Assignment with ACA Signups' Charles Gaba

Whether it was liberal conspiracies by the Weather Channel or divine intervention, Trump’s self-centered July Fourth celebration (much like his UFC-themed birthday party) was delayed due to weather.

In the wake of the event, Trump supporters are scrambling to find every excuse possible — the rain wasn’t rain, it was a liberal conspiracy to undermine Trump’s big speech! The far-right, fascist, swamp-ass militants roaming D.C. weren't actually Trump supporters, they were Antifa! The insane double-think needed to continue supporting Trump is ridiculous and even more clear after the telling moment that was July Fourth.

Healthcare analyst Charles Gaba also joined Susan and Sam to discuss Trump’s attack on healthcare. Over a 2 million Americans have lost their coverage through the Affordable Care Act and even more are having to downgrade plans thanks to soaring costs. As the months pass and bills pile up we will see even more Americans lose coverage as a direct result of the Trump administration allowing ACA tax credits to expire.

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Charles exposes these cuts. He has another project, fundraising for Democratic campaigns across the country at Blue26.org. He can be found at ACASignups.net, Substack, and Bluesky.

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