Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Is Trump Cursed? | The Weekly Assignment with ACA Signups' Charles Gaba

Storms intervened once again to ruin a party Trump threw for himself on July Fourth.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Charles Gaba's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Sam Osterhout, and Charles Gaba
Jul 06, 2026

Whether it was liberal conspiracies by the Weather Channel or divine intervention, Trump’s self-centered July Fourth celebration (much like his UFC-themed birthday party) was delayed due to weather.

In the wake of the event, Trump supporters are scrambling to find every excuse possible — the rain wasn’t rain, it was a liberal conspiracy to undermine Trump’s big speech! The far-right, fascist, swamp-ass militants roaming D.C. weren't actually Trump supporters, they were Antifa! The insane double-think needed to continue supporting Trump is ridiculous and even more clear after the telling moment that was July Fourth.

Healthcare analyst Charles Gaba also joined Susan and Sam to discuss Trump’s attack on healthcare. Over a 2 million Americans have lost their coverage through the Affordable Care Act and even more are having to downgrade plans thanks to soaring costs. As the months pass and bills pile up we will see even more Americans lose coverage as a direct result of the Trump administration allowing ACA tax credits to expire.

Share

Charles exposes these cuts. He has another project, fundraising for Democratic campaigns across the country at Blue26.org. He can be found at ACASignups.net, Substack, and Bluesky.

The assignment for us this week is to become a Democracy Defender. Lincoln Square’s campaign focuses on getting red and swing state voters the facts and by donating just $2.50 you can help amplify the truth and protect our democracy.

Become a Democracy Defender

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture