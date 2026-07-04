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Happy Birthday, America. We're Hanging On by a Thread. | The Revolution with Michael Fanone & Maya May

The Great American State Fair nobody attended, the SCOTUS rulings nobody wanted, and the Democrats who still can't get it together.
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Maya May and Michael Fanone
Jul 04, 2026
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Maya May and Michael Fanone marked America's 250th in characteristically unfiltered fashion.

Fanone skipped Great American State Fair — which he described as poorly attended and featuring Trump calling Democrats "libtards" in lieu of actual musical acts — in favor of watching the World Cup in Philadelphia with his ex-wife and kids.

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Maya and Mike discussed Trump's indifference to the affordability crisis, the Supreme Court's trans athlete ruling as the administration's only real deliverable, JD Vance's chameleon act, healthcare costs, and the Democratic Party's identity crisis.

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